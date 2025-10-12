Morocco to host Africa’s four-team playoffs for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The final of the mega event will be held in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday, 19 July 2026. - FIFA

CAPE TOWN: Morocco is set to host Africa’s four-team playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Africa’s 54 national teams have been divided into nine groups, and each group consists of six teams. All winners of the nine groups will qualify for the World Cup, but there is also a route for a potential extra place for one of the four best runners-up.

The four teams will compete in a mini tournament, including semifinals and a final in Morocco next month, to decide a single team that will advance to compete in an inter-continental playoff in March for a place in the 48-team field at the 2026 World Cup.

The identity of the four teams for next month’s initial African playoff will only be finalised when the group fixtures conclude on Tuesday.

The two semi-finals of the tournament will be played in Morocco on November 13, at venues still to be confirmed, and a final on November 16.

The teams will be matched based on their positions in the next FIFA rankings, which will be issued on October 23, with the top-ranked side taking on the lowest and the second-highest taking on the third-highest.

Four African countries have already qualified for the World Cup, including Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Algeria, with games to spare, and home success for Ghana later on Sunday will see them add their name to the list.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has praised Morocco’s growing role in global football, saying the country “has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to football development across Africa”.