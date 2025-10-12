Australia pull off record chase to beat India in Women's World Cup 2025

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy celebrates after completing century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against India at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 12, 2025. — Facebook/@cricketworldcup

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alyssa Healy’s sensational century guided Australia to a thrilling three-wicket victory over India in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 clash at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Australia chased down a challenging target of 331 with just one over to spare in a match that went right down to the wire.

Despite losing wickets at crucial stages, Australia held their nerve to secure the win.

The victory propels Australia to the top of the points table with seven points from four matches, while India slip to third with four points from as many games, marking their second consecutive defeat of the tournament.

Alongside Healy, who starred with a blistering 142 off 107 deliveries, Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten on 47* and Ashleigh Gardner contributed 45 runs, playing key roles in guiding Australia home.

Among the Indian bowlers, Sree Charani impressed with figures of 3/41, while Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur picked up two wickets apiece.

India seemed back in the contest after striking twice in quick succession to remove Gardner and Sophie Molineux.

However, Perry, returning to the crease after a brief injury retirement, steadied the innings and ensured Australia completed the chase.

Earlier, India posted 330 all out after a commanding start. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal set the tone with a record 150-run opening partnership, the highest against Australia in the tournament’s history.

Mandhana scored a scintillating 80 off 66 balls, including nine fours and six sixes, while Rawal contributed a solid 75 with 10 boundaries. Mandhana also became the youngest and fastest player to reach 5000 ODI runs in 112 innings.

The breakthrough came when Sophie Molineux dismissed Mandhana, followed by Annabel Sutherland removing Rawal.

India’s middle order collapsed from 294/5 to 330 all out, with Harmanpreet Kaur falling to Megan Schutt and Harleen Deol, who crossed 1000 ODI runs, dismissed by Molineux.

Annabel Sutherland starred with the ball for Australia, claiming a superb five-wicket haul (5/40), while Molineux added 3/75. Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt chipped in with a wicket each.

India’s lower order tried to revive the innings, with Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues putting together a lively 50-run partnership.

However, once they departed, India could not recover, setting the stage for Australia’s remarkable run chase.