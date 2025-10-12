Charles Oliveira pushes for blockbuster rematch after UFC Rio victory

Charles Oliveira reacts for his fight against Michael Chandler during UFC 262 at Toyota Centre in Houston on May 15, 2021. — Reuters

Charles Oliveira has called out BMF titleholder Max Holloway after emerging victorious at UFC Rio.

Former UFC lightweight champion delivered a statement performance, submitting Mateusz Gamrot with a rear-naked choke at 2:48 of round 2 in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Farmasi Arena on Saturday.

Oliveira, now 7-0 in his hometown, extended his record-setting legacy with 17 UFC submission victories and 20 performance bonuses.

After bouncing back from a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, Oliveira immediately called out reigning “BMF” champion Holloway for a blockbuster showdown.

“Hey, Hunter lCampbell], Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, BMF, let’s make that happen,” Oliveira said during his post-fight interview.

It didn’t take long for Holloway to offer a response during his Kick stream and accept Oliveira’s challenge.

“Why wouldn’t I be interested in that?” Holloway said.

“We’ve been talking about this fight. Me and him have a history. He’s blaming [the first fight] on some type of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now.”

Holloway defeated Dustin Poirier in his previous fight, which was latter’s final fight of his storied UFC career.

The match resulted in a victory after a unanimous decision on the three judges' cards 48-47, 49-46, 49-46 for Holloway.

The match delivered an electrifying final 15 seconds when Holloway and the retiring Poirier traded blows in Round 5.

Both Oliveira and Holloway were knocked out by Topuria.

Oliveira was stunned by the UFC lightweight champion Topuria, finishing him in 147 seconds.

While Holloway was knocked out by the ‘El Matador’ in the third round, which was the former’s career's first knockout.