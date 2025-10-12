Gauff calls friendship true winner after Wuhan Open win over Pegula

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates with the trophy after winning the final as Jessica Pegula of the U.S. poses with the runner-up trophy at Optics Valley International Tennis Centre in Wuhan on October 12, 2025. – Reuters

Coco Gauff has called the friendship a true winner after the Wuhan Open win over fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Gauff has closed out her regular season with a WTA 1000 title win. She defeated Pegula by 6-4, 7-5 in the final to clinch her first trophy since her French Open win earlier this year.

After her heartbreaking finish in the US Open, Gauff has been impressive, reaching the semifinals of the China Open before her Wuhan Open victory.

She defeated Laura Siegemund and Jasmine Paolini before getting rid of Pegula.

After the match at the presentation ceremony, Gauff thanked Pegula, who was also her former doubles partner for a long time, for being nice to her when she started on the tour.

She also claimed that they will both meet in many more finals in the future.

“When I came on tour, you were one of the first people to be nice to me and welcome me with open arms. That really went a long way, so I appreciate you. It’s great to finally play in the final against you, and I hope for many more. So, congratulations and thank you,” Gauff said.

Gauff has improved her record against Pegula to 3-4, which was once 4-1 in favour of the latter.

Following the conclusion of the Wuhan Open, there are no WTA tournaments in the future except the WTA Finals, which is scheduled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November.

Both Gauff and Pegula have already qualified for the year-end tournament.