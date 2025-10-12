Imam-ul-Haq reflects on missed century in strong comeback against South Africa

Imam ul Haq of Pakistan celebrates fifty runs during day one the First Test in the series between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq made a stylish return to the Test side, scoring a composed 93 off 153 balls against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, falling just short of his fourth Test century.

The 29-year-old southpaw shared a monumental 161-run partnership with skipper Shan Masood after Abdullah Shafique was dismissed on the third ball of the match.

Imam’s innings included seven boundaries and a six before he was eventually dismissed by Senuran Muthusamy just before tea.

Speaking after the day’s play, Imam admitted his disappointment at missing out on a century but praised the significance of his partnership with Shan.

“I’m disappointed to have missed the century, but that’s part of the game,” Imam said.

“There’s no scripted plan in cricket. In the first 8 to 10 overs, I took my time, but when the spinners came in, the roles reversed. Shan became more aggressive and I settled in. We didn’t plan it that way, but our partnership helped us reach a good total in the end,” he added.

He also lauded South Africa for their fightback, which saw the Proteas reduce Pakistan from 199-2 to 199-5.

However, an unbroken stand between Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan ensured Pakistan finished the day strongly.

On his comeback, Imam emphasised his focus on domestic form and confidence in contributing to the team.

“Our position is good overall. South Africa made a strong fightback. Rizwan and Agha had a fantastic partnership. I always try to perform in a way that contributes to the team’s victory. Being in and out of the team is part of the game. I don’t fear it,” he explained.

The left-handed batter also revealed the missing element in his batting, stressing the importance of big scores.

“I felt there was a missing element in my batting, whether in one-day cricket, four-day cricket, or any format. So I’ve worked on how to play match-winning innings for Pakistan. Sometimes small things get overlooked. Like today, if I had scored 93 or 150, people see it differently and the performance gets highlighted more. We are working on that process, and it will continue,” he concluded.

Pakistan ended the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at 313-5 in 90 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha at the crease.

Rizwan, showing composure under pressure, scored his 12th Test half-century, while Salman Ali Agha also reached a fifty, his 10th in red-ball cricket.

The duo shared a 100-plus partnership as the day ended in Pakistan’s favor, with Rizwan unbeaten on 62 and Agha on 52.