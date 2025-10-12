Athletics Federation bans Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt for life

Ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (right) and his coach Salman Iqbal Butt (left) visit Aitchison College, Lahore. — Facebook/@arshadnadeem76

ISLAMABAD: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has imposed a lifetime ban on Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, for violating the federation’s constitution during the Punjab Athletics Association (PAA) elections.

According to an AFP notification, Butt is barred from participating in any coaching-related activities. Additionally, Syed Habib Shah has been banned for 10 years on similar grounds.

The decision follows what the AFP described as “wilful, deliberate, and repeated acts of misconduct” by the two officials, who conducted the PAA elections on August 31, despite instructions to refrain.

The federation said the elections were held unlawfully, with only a day’s notice, violating mandatory constitutional provisions regarding timelines and procedures.

An inquiry committee was formed to investigate the matter. Both Butt and Shah were asked to provide explanations for their actions but failed to respond within the allotted timeframe.

After reviewing the evidence, the AFP Executive Committee concluded that both had committed gross violations of the federation’s constitution and demonstrated wilful insubordination.

Following the inquiry, the committee declared the Punjab Athletics Association elections null and void and announced that fresh elections would be held under AFP supervision.

The federation has also directed all affiliated units and institutions to cease official dealings with the banned officials.