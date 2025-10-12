Real Madrid star Mbappe says he is lucky to get advice from Ronaldo

This collage of photos shows Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Kylian Mbappe. – AFP/Reuters

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe said Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol, and he is lucky to get advice from him whenever he needs it from the legend.

Mbappe has played five times against Ronaldo in his career and managed to win only once. His first two meetings were against his idol when the French international was part of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while the Portuguese was part of Real Madrid.

While the remaining three games come with France against Portugal, in which Mbappe won one and drew two against Ronaldo.

Speaking to Movistar, Mbappe said that Ronaldo is number one in the world and his idol, and he helps him whenever he needs advice.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always been my role model, an example for me. I’m lucky to talk to him, he gives me advice, he helps me. He is the number one. The reference of Real Madrid. People still dream and talk of Cristiano now,” Mbappe said.

Kylian Mbappe has repeatedly talked about Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model, but has also admired the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, his teammates at PSG.

“I had quite a few idols, Cristiano a lot. I was born at that time, with Cristiano and Messi. I also had the chance to play with Neymar, which I greatly admired when I was young,” Mbappe added.

Mbappe, in 2024, in an interview with beIN Sports, also admitted that he would have liked to share the dressing room with Ronaldo.

"I've played with great players: Lionel Messi, Neymar, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Paul] Pogba, [Karim] Benzema. It would have been fun to play with Cristiano Ronaldo -- it's going to be very difficult now -- but I was lucky enough to play against him, a legend of the sport," Mbappe said.