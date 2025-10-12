Campbell, Hope lead West Indies fightback on day three in Delhi

West Indies batters John Campbell (left) and Shai Hope walk back to the pavilion at the end of play on the third day of the second and final Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 12, 2025. - AFP

DELHI: John Campbell and Shai Hope staged a determined fightback in the final session on Day 3 of the Delhi Test after India enforced the follow-on, showcasing grit and composure against a strong Indian attack.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav claimed his fifth Test five-wicket haul to help India bowl out West Indies for 248 in favourable batting conditions.

Opting to enforce the follow-on, India made early inroads in the second innings, but the third-wicket pair of Campbell and Hope steadied the ship, ensuring West Indies stretched the contest into the fourth day.

This marked the first time in six Tests over their last three bilateral tours in India that the West Indies managed to take the game this far.

In the morning session, Shubman Gill rotated Kuldeep Yadav from the previous evening’s end, allowing the left-arm wrist spinner to exploit the rough outside the batters’ crease.

Tevin Imlach and Hope, who had shown resistance in the previous session against Jasprit Bumrah, fell to Kuldeep’s skill.

Hope was dismissed first, beaten by a ball that straightened off the full length, while Imlach was trapped LBW after misjudging the turn.

A review from Imlach came after a caught-behind appeal, but UltraEdge confirmed the LBW, sending him back to the pavilion. Justin Greaves’ attempt at a reverse sweep failed, and he too was dismissed LBW.

Mohammed Siraj then bowled Jomel Warrican to leave West Indies struggling at 175/8. Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip added some resistance with a 42-run partnership, frustrating the Indian spinners until the lunch break.

Pierre’s vigil ended to a sharp delivery from Bumrah, while Phillip and Jayden Seales resisted for nine overs before Kuldeep wrapped up his fifer by removing Seales.

Phillip remained unbeaten on 24 from 93 balls, showcasing his tenacity. Despite having bowled 81.5 overs, India enforced the follow-on with a 270-run lead.

West Indies began the second innings cautiously, with Campbell and Tagnarine Chanderpaul surviving the first eight overs.

Chanderpaul, however, fell in the ninth over to Siraj, miscued a pull, and was brilliantly caught by Shubman Gill at short mid-wicket.

Alick Athinaze soon fell to Washington Sundar’s drift and variation, giving India a slight advantage heading into an early Tea break.

Post-Tea, Campbell and Hope took an aggressive approach. Campbell targeted Jadeja, clearing long-on for a six, while Hope attacked Sundar.

Campbell survived three LBW appeals off Sundar, winning a review that showed UltraEdge confirming the ball had brushed the glove. Both batters dug in, frustrating the Indian attack.

Kuldeep was introduced in the 22nd over, conceding 15 runs as Campbell struck a six and a four. Hope contributed with his own scoring shots, bringing up a 50-run stand for the third wicket.

Together, they added 79 runs before the drinks break and extended their partnership beyond it, setting the highest partnership for any wicket for West Indies in seven Tests in 2025.

Even when Jasprit Bumrah returned after drinks, Campbell and Hope maintained composure, with Hope reaching his fifty and Campbell unbeaten on 87, his highest Test score.

By stumps, West Indies had reduced their deficit to just 97 runs, keeping their hopes alive for Day 4.