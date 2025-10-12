Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Sarmad Bhatti, Rameez Jr star in opening day of round two

The collage of photos shows Islamabad Region's batter Sarmad Bhatti (left) and Lahore Region Whites bowler Mohammad Rameez Jr. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad Region’s middle-order batter Sarmad Bhatti starred with a brilliant century as his side laid a strong foundation despite early setbacks on the opening day of their second-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Bahawalpur Region at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Islamabad finished the day at 344-5 in 90 overs.

Openers Shamyl Hussain and Abdul Faseeh gave Islamabad a steady start, putting on a 44-run opening stand, with Shamyl scoring 28 off 31 balls, including five boundaries, before falling to Gulfam Aziz.

Abdul Faseeh soon followed, bowled by Mubasir Khan for 17, while Faizan Riaz was trapped LBW by Gulfam Aziz for just two.

Raja Hamza Waheed and Sarmad Bhatti then steadied the innings with a 75-run fourth-wicket partnership, during which Hamza scored 60 off 64 balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Azab.

Sarmad Bhatti went on to score a commanding 144 off 214 balls, featuring 19 boundaries, before falling to Azab. Mohammad Hammad Khan supported him well, finishing the day unbeaten on 80,* alongside Rizwan Ali, who was four off 14 balls.

For Bahawalpur, Mohammad Azab and Gulfam Aziz took two wickets each, while Mubasir Khan claimed one.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Abbottabad’s top order dominated the innings with three batters scoring fifties.

Openers Shahzaib Khan and Yasir Khan put together a 101-run opening stand, with Yasir scoring 56 off 99 balls before falling to Mohammad Rameez Jr.

Shahzaib (74 off 161) and skipper Fakhar Zaman (53 off 109) added crucial partnerships before Rameez Jr’s five-wicket haul reduced Abbottabad to 273-7 in 83 overs.

Saad Nasim also claimed two wickets for Lahore Whites.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Faisalabad posted 203-5 in 77 overs, with opener Faham-ul-Haq (51) and middle-order batter Atiq-ur-Rehman (81) scoring fifties.

Early setbacks saw Hasan Raza dismissed for nine and Asim Ali Nazir run out for one. Muhammad Ali’s double-strike in the same over further dented Faisalabad, leaving them at 160-5.

The innings was steadied by Muhammad Awais Zafar (42*) and Ali Shan (9*). Mohammad Ali and Athar Mehmood took two wickets each for Sialkot.

At Marghzar Cricket Stadium in Islamabad, Multan were bowled out for 260 in 70.5 overs, led by Arafat Minhas (77) and Waqar Hussain (50).

Bismillah Khan contributed 41, with Faisal Akram adding 24. Karachi’s bowling attack was spearheaded by Muhammad Umar, Saqib Khan, Rameez Aziz, and Danish Aziz, who took two wickets each.

Karachi ended the day at 49-1 in 10 overs, trailing by 211, with Saad Baig unbeaten on 30 alongside Omair Bin Yousuf (11).

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Peshawar were bowled out for 271 in 63 overs.

Israrullah top-scored with 91, Iftikhar Ahmed made 78, and Niaz Khan contributed 47. FATA’s bowling attack saw Sameen Gul, Shahid Aziz, Akif Javed, and Zahid Mahmood claim two wickets each, while Khushdil Shah took one.

In response, FATA ended the day at 60-0 in eight overs, with openers Mohammad Farooq (34) and Mohammad Naeem (24) providing a solid start.