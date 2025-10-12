Vacherot stuns cousin Rinderknech to win first ATP 1000 title in Shanghai

Monaco's Valentin Vacherot celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against France's Arthur Rinderknech on October 12, 2025. — Reuters

SHANGHAI: Valentin Vacherot defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech after coming back from a set down in the Shanghai Masters final with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, claiming his first ATP 1000 title on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who started the tournament ranked 204th, served eight aces and hit 12 winners during the two-hour and 14-minute match.

With this win, he made history as the first player from Monaco to capture an ATP singles title.

Overcome with emotion, Vacherot shared a heartfelt hug with his older cousin Rinderknech, who is 30.

Reflecting on his triumph, Vacherot described the moment as unreal and overwhelming, proud of both his performance and the historic nature of his victory.

He also expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported him since the beginning of his career.

“It is unreal what just happened. I have no idea what is happening right now. I am not even dreaming, it is just crazy,” Vacherot said.

“I am just so happy with my performances the past two weeks. I just want to thank everyone who has helped with my career since the beginning.

There has to be one loser but I think there is two winners today. One family that won and I think for the sport of tennis, the story is unreal.”

Vacherot will make his maiden appearance in the ATP top 100 ranking, thanks to his outstanding performance, while Rinderknech, who is presently ranked 54th, is anticipated to rise into the top 40 in the revised rankings that are released on Monday.