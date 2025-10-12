JJ Redick opens up on area in which Lakers improved in training

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, right, looks on during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Centre in El Segundo on September 25, 2025. – Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has pointed out the areas where they have improved over the summer.

The Lakers have yet to open their account in the preseason, as they were beaten by the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors in their first two matchups.

Despite the results not being in their favour, Lakers’ coach Redick has praised the progress of the team during the training camp, especially in communication.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, following the team’s training session, Redick said the positive thing he observed was small interactions which were missing last season.

“What I observed today over and over again were small interactions,” Redick said.

“To me, the best teams, the best groups, the best organizations in any field, small interactions are so important. … We were not great with that last year, that’s part of our championship communication.”

Redick also provided an update on Luka Doncic's status.

He said that Doncic has participated in Saturday’s training session and he is ready to play in two of their three remaining preseason games.

"Luka was a full participant in today’s practice,” Redick said.

“He is going to play in two games.”

Donicic is the player who has played more basketball than any other teammate this summer. He was part of the Slovenia squad in EuroBasket 2025. Keeping his fitness in mind, Redick rested him in the first two preseason matches against the Warriors and the Suns.

The Lakers will face the Warriors on Sunday, the Suns on Tuesday and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday to close out the preseason.