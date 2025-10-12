Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic resigns after Albania defeat

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic before the match against Albania in UEFA Qualifiers on October 11, 2025. — Reuters

LESKOVAC: Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic resigned on Saturday following a 1-0 home defeat to Albania in their World Cup qualifying match in Group K at Dubocica Stadium.



Stojkovic, who led Serbia to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, had recently overseen back-to-back losses, including a heavy 5-0 defeat to England in September. Saturday’s match was decided by a late first-half goal from Albania’s Rey Manaj.

The Serbian manager confirmed that he had informed the president and general secretary of the Football Association about his decision to step down.

"I personally did not expect this defeat," Stojkovic said. "I accept full responsibility and am solely accountable."

Serbia currently sits third in Group K with seven points, behind Albania, who have 11, and leaders England, who have 15, having played one game more than Serbia.

Their next match is scheduled away against Andorra on Tuesday.

Saturday’s game was relocated from Belgrade to Leskovac due to security concerns, reflecting the long-standing political tensions between the two countries.

The result also brings England closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Thomas Tuchel’s side can secure their place with a win against Latvia on Tuesday.