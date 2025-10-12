Indiana Pacers dominate Thunder in NBA finals preseason clash

Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter celebrates a made shot in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct 11, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: The Indiana Pacers delivered a commanding 116-101 win over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a highly anticipated preseason rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.



Indiana improved to 2-0 in the preseason, relying on a deep bench and balanced scoring to overpower a Thunder squad that rested several of its key stars.

Taelon Peter led the Pacers off the bench with 18 points and five assists, while Bennedict Mathurin added 16 points in just 16 minutes.

Obi Toppin contributed 14 points as a starter, and Jarace Walker logged 10 points and seven assists in 31 minutes of action.

After a tightly contested first quarter, Indiana edged ahead 62-58 at halftime, fueled by Mathurin’s aggressive drives and Toppin’s athletic finishes.

The Pacers broke the game open in the third, outscoring the Thunder 29-15, with Walker facilitating and Jay Huff dominating inside.

Despite a valiant effort from Thunder guard Chris Youngblood, who led all scorers with 25 points on 6-of-11 shooting, Oklahoma City could not overcome Indiana’s depth.

The Pacers’ bench exploded for 73 points, capitalising on 13 Thunder turnovers for 28 points in transition.

James Wiseman added 10 points, while RayJ Dennis and Quenton Jackson sparked the second unit. Indiana’s defensive intensity and fast-break execution underscored their growth since the Finals.

The Thunder and Pacers are scheduled to meet next on October 24th. It is also notable that Thunder star Nikola Jokić underwent a testicular procedure earlier this week and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.