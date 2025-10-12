Jayden Seales fined for ICC code of conduct breach

Jayden Seales of West Indies reacts celebrates during the day 1 of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Guyana National Stadium on August 15, 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. - AFP

DELHI: West Indies pacer Jayden Seales has been fined 25% of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against India in Delhi.

Seales was found guilty of violating Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which covers “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

In addition to the fine, Seales has received one demerit point, bringing his total to two demerit points within 24 months. His previous demerit point came from a Test match against Bangladesh in December 2024.

The incident occurred on Friday, the opening day of the second Test, during India’s 29th over in their first innings. Seales fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it at batter Yashaswi Jaiswal, striking him on the pads.

Seales contested the proposed sanction by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, necessitating a formal hearing. The pacer claimed the throw was an attempt at a run out.

However, after reviewing replay footage from multiple angles, the Match Referee determined the throw was unnecessary and inappropriate, as Jaiswal was within the crease when he was hit.

The charge was confirmed by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Alex Wharf, and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan.

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of the match fee, and one or two demerit points.

West Indies currently trail 1-0 in the two-match ICC World Test Championship series in India, after suffering a loss by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad in the first Test.