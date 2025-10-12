Major return expected as Pakistan sets up white-ball camp in Lahore

Pakistan players celebrate their win over Bangladesh in the Super Four match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. – AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s white-ball cricket team is set to begin a training camp in Lahore ahead of their three-match ODI and T20I series against South Africa later this month, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

Players are expected to report for the camp within the next one to two days.

Head coach Mike Hesson will focus on honing players’ skills specifically for white-ball cricket during the camp. Several players, including Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are expected to participate.

Sources also confirmed that players selected for the white-ball camp will not feature in the second round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26.

Ahead of the T20 and ODI series, minor changes in the Pakistan squad are expected. Hussain Talat and Khushdil Shah are likely to be dropped, while Irfan Niazi could make a return to the team, the sources added.

The South African tour of Pakistan is already underway, with the first Test currently in progress at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, continuing until next Thursday.

The second Test is scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Historically, South Africa have had the upper hand in Tests against Pakistan, winning 17 of their 30 encounters, while Pakistan have won six and seven matches ended in draws.

Following the red-ball series, both teams will face off in three T20Is from October 28 to November 1. The first T20I will take place in Rawalpindi, while the second and third matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.