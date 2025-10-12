Charles Oliveira submits Mateusz Gamrot in round 2 at UFC Fight Night

An undated picture of Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot. — Instagram/ charlesdobronxs

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira delivered a statement performance, submitting Mateusz Gamrot with a rear-naked choke at 2:48 of Round 2 in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Farmasi Arena on Saturday.

Oliveira, now 7-0 in his hometown, extended his record-setting legacy with 17 UFC submission victories and 20 performance bonuses.

After bouncing back from a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, Oliveira immediately called out reigning “BMF” champion Max Holloway for a blockbuster showdown.

Gamrot of Poland, who accepted the fight on short notice after Rafael Fiziev withdrew due to injury, is now 1-2 in his last three UFC appearances.

In the co-main event, former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil defeated Montel Jackson via split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28, marking a successful start to his campaign at bantamweight.

Figueiredo snapped Jackson’s six-fight winning streak, which included back-to-back knockout victories over Da’Mon Blackshear and Rani Yahya.

Following the fight, the 37-year-old Figueiredo expressed ambitions to become a two-division champion before retiring from MMA.

Welterweight Joel Alvarez of Spain extended his winning streak to four with a dominant unanimous decision over veteran Vicente Luque of Brazil, with all three judges scoring it 30-26.

Alvarez nearly finished Luque before the bell, improving his UFC record to 8-2 since 2019. Luque, meanwhile, has suffered consecutive losses and has not achieved back-to-back wins in over four years.