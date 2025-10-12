Rashid Khan equals Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq’s ODI record

The collage shows Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan (left) alongside Pakistan legends Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq. – ACB/AFP

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan on Saturday equalled a landmark record held by Pakistan legends Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq during the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Rashid claimed his sixth five-wicket haul in a low-scoring clash against the Bengal Tigers, joining Akram and Mushtaq as the only bowlers with six five-fors in ODI cricket.

Apart from these three, India’s Mohammed Shami, New Zealand’s Trent Boult and South Africa’s Lance Klusener also have six five-wicket hauls in the format.

The all-time record for most five-wicket hauls in ODIs belongs to former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis with 13, followed by Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan with 10.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc, Brett Lee and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi share third place with nine five-wicket hauls each.

Afghanistan sealed the three-match series 2-0 after an emphatic 81-run victory in the second ODI. Ibrahim Zadran’s resilient 95-run innings and Rashid Khan’s brilliant bowling led the visitors to a comprehensive win.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 190 runs before being bowled out in 44.5 overs. In reply, Bangladesh collapsed for just 109 in 28.3 overs, undone by Rashid’s spin masterclass.

However, Afghanistan suffered a blow as batter Rahmat Shah is unlikely to feature in the third and final ODI after sustaining a calf injury during the second match.

Rahmat, who had retired hurt earlier in the innings, made a brave return to the crease after Afghanistan lost their ninth wicket but faced only one ball before collapsing in visible pain.

Team physio Nirmalan Thanabalasingam rushed onto the field as Rahmat was unable to stand and was later taken off the ground in a wheelchair.

The crowd gave him a warm ovation on his brief return, but a googly from Rishad Hossain struck him in the abdomen, forcing him to leave the field again.

“He (Rahmat) unfortunately succumbed to his injury, so he is out now. We will do all the necessary imaging tomorrow. He’s going to be out for some time, I think,” said Thanabalasingam, confirming the right-hander is likely to miss the final ODI.

Rahmat recently became the first Afghan batter to cross 4,000 ODI runs and had played a key role with a half-century in the opening game of the series.

The third ODI will also be played at the same venue on Tuesday.