Brewers advance to NLCS behind Misiorowski’s dominance in Game 5

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning during game five of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Jacob Misiorowski delivered a clutch four-inning performance as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in Game 5 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on Saturday.



With the win, Milwaukee, the National League’s top seed, advanced to the NL Championship Series, where they will host the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Monday.

Both teams opted for a bullpen game, but it was Misiorowski who shined the brightest. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed just one run, a solo homer by Seiya Suzuki, while striking out three and issuing no walks in a crucial second-through-fifth-inning stint.

Misiorowski, who had struggled with inconsistency in the second half of the regular season, bounced back in October with two strong postseason outings to help steady the Brewers’ pitching staff.

William Contreras, Andrew Vaughn, and Brice Turang each went deep for Milwaukee, powering the Brewers to their first playoff series win since 2018. Vaughn’s go-ahead solo shot in the fourth inning broke a 1-1 tie and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

Five Brewers pitchers combined to limit the Cubs to just four hits. Abner Uribe sealed the victory with two scoreless innings to earn the save.

Contreras opened the scoring with a first-inning homer, while Turang added insurance with a solo blast in the seventh.

Despite losing Games 3 and 4 in Chicago, the Brewers regrouped and finished the series strong on home turf.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy praised his team’s resilience after the emotional win.

“To win this series the way we did, I’m just grateful, grateful for the guys in that room,” Murphy said. “They’ve been doubted all year. No one predicted the Brewers playing the Dodgers in the NLCS, but here we are.”