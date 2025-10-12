Rahmat Shah doubtful for third ODI against Bangladesh

Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah leaves the field in a wheelchair after clutching his left calf during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 12, 2025. – AFP

Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah is unlikely to feature in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh after sustaining a calf injury during the second match of the series.

Rahmat, who retired hurt earlier in the innings, made a courageous return to the crease after Afghanistan lost their ninth wicket but was able to face only one ball before collapsing in visible pain.

Team physio Nirmalan Thanabalasingam rushed onto the field as Rahmat was unable to stand and was later taken off the ground in a wheelchair.

The crowd gave him a warm ovation on his return, but his brief stay ended when Rishad Hossain delivered a googly that struck him in the abdomen, leaving him unable to continue.

“He (Rahmat) unfortunately succumbed to his injury, so he is out now. We will do all the necessary imaging tomorrow. He’s going to be out for some time, I think,” said Thanabalasingam, confirming that the right-hander is likely to miss the third ODI.

Rahmat recently became the first Afghan batter to cross 4,000 ODI runs and had played a key role with a half-century in the opening game of the series.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan sealed the three-match series 2-0 after an emphatic 81-run win in the second ODI. Ibrahim Zadran’s resilient 95-run knock and Rashid Khan’s brilliant five-wicket haul guided the visitors to victory.

Batting first, Afghanistan managed 190 runs before being bowled out in 44.5 overs. In reply, Bangladesh’s batting lineup crumbled for just 109 in 28.3 overs, undone by Rashid’s spin masterclass.

The third ODI will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.