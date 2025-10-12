‘Masterclass’: The Undertaker reacts to Cena-Styles clash at WWE Crown Jewel

An undated picture of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, John Cena and AJ Styles. — Instagram/undertaker, WWE

PERTH: WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker praised John Cena and AJ Styles for delivering an emotional and hard-hitting showdown at Crown Jewel on Saturday, describing it as a “beautiful tribute to wrestling.”

The 17-time WWE Champion, Cena, reached a major milestone in his illustrious career by clinching his 100th Premium Live Event (PLE) victory.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Undertaker lauded both superstars for their performance, calling it a masterclass in wrestling storytelling.

“Thank you, @JohnCena and thank you, @AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling,” The Undertaker wrote.

“The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME!”

The bout carried special significance, as Cena, nearing the twilight of his in-ring career, delivered a performance filled with emotion and nostalgia.

In a memorable moment, he executed The Undertaker’s iconic Tombstone Piledriver before finishing Styles with the Attitude Adjustment, symbolically blending eras of wrestling history.

Throughout the match, Cena paid homage to several of his greatest rivals by performing signature moves associated with Randy Orton, The Miz, Rusev, Chris Jericho and the late Bray Wyatt.

Styles, too, honored his roots by incorporating finishers popularised by TNA legends such as Sting, Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels.

The 48-year-old is set to make his final Raw appearance at Madison Square Garden on November 17, followed by his last PLE appearance at Survivor Series on November 29.

His official retirement will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles also hinted that his wrestling career is approaching its end, revealing on Friday that he plans to retire in 2026.