Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in opening Test against South Africa

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (left) and Pakistan captain Shan Masood at the toss ahead of the first Test match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 12, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sen Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer.

Head to Head:

Pakistan and South Africa have met 30 times in Test cricket, with South Africa dominating the record — winning 17 matches compared to Pakistan’s six, while seven have ended in draws.

Matches played: 30

Pakistan won: 6

South Africa won: 17

Drawn: 7

Form Guide:

Both teams are set to kick off their World Test Championship (WTC) campaigns, aiming to begin with a strong performance.

Pakistan, who drew their last home Test series 1-1 against the West Indies in January, will look to start their campaign on a high.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, South Africa, who recently dominated Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series — although it wasn’t part of their WTC campaign — will aim to continue their momentum, having previously whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 on home soil in 2024.

Pakistan: L, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

South Africa: W, W, W, W, W