Major update on Keshav Maharaj’s participation in first Pakistan Test

Keshav Maharaj celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's wicket keeper Alex Carey (unseen) for 23 runs during day one of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and South Africa, at Lord's cricket ground, in London, on June 11, 2025. - AFP

South Africa’s stand-in captain, Aiden Markram, has provided a crucial update on spinner Keshav Maharaj’s availability for the opening Test of the two-match series against Pakistan, set to begin on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Speaking at the pre-series press conference, Markram confirmed that all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy would feature in the playing XI in Maharaj’s absence.

“Yeah, Muthusamy definitely will play being the only other left-arm off-spinner. He’ll play obviously if Keshav’s not here for the first Test. Hopefully, we get him back for the second Test and then can see where we go from there,” Markram said.

The Proteas will also be without their regular captain, Temba Bavuma, who has been sidelined since the ODI series against England last month.

Markram acknowledged that Bavuma’s absence would be felt deeply within the team.

“Of course, we’ll miss Temba a lot — he’s our leader, and there’s no need to even introduce him,” Markram stated.

Muthusamy, the batting all-rounder, has featured in five Test matches for South Africa, scoring 173 runs, including one half-century, and taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.05.

The upcoming series carries special importance as international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years, marking the start of Pakistan’s new World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

The first Test will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (October 12–16), followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (October 20–24).

This marks South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when the hosts clinched a 2-0 series victory.

Following the Test series, the two sides will also compete in a three-match T20I series (October 28–November 1) and a three-match ODI series (November 4–8).

Overall, Pakistan and South Africa have met 30 times in Test cricket, with Pakistan winning six, South Africa 17, and seven matches ending in draws.

South Africa squad for Pakistan Tests: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.