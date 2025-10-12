South Africa suffer injury scare ahead of Pakistan white-ball series

Gerald Coetzee of South Africa (right) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Josh Inglis during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi final match between South Africa and Australia at Eden Gardens on November 16, 2023 in Kolkata, India. - AFP

South Africa have been dealt an injury scare ahead of their white-ball series against Pakistan as pace bowler Gerald Coetzee sustained a pectoral muscle injury during the one-off T20I against Namibia in Windhoek.

Coetzee bowled just 1.3 overs, including four wides, before leaving the field after delivering a ball with extra pace that appeared to aggravate the injury.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) later confirmed that the fast bowler would take no further part in the match and will be assessed upon returning home.

The 23-year-old has endured a string of injuries in recent months. He was ruled out of the Champions Trophy earlier this year due to a groin problem but made his comeback in Zimbabwe in July.

Since then, he has featured for South Africa A against New Zealand A and earned a place in both the T20I and ODI squads for the Pakistan tour, scheduled to begin in late October following the two-Test series.

The 25-year-old last played a Test in November 2023, when a groin injury sidelined him for the remainder of the Test season.

His setback follows that of left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka, who has already been ruled out of both the Namibia match and the Pakistan tour with a hamstring strain sustained during a domestic first-class game last weekend.

Despite the injuries, South Africa still boast a strong pace attack.

Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams have made successful returns from respective back and knee issues, while Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder will lead the pace unit in the two-Test series beginning Sunday in Pakistan.

Lungi Ngidi, who was not selected for the Tests, will feature in the white-ball leg as South Africa anticipate spin-friendly conditions for the Test series in their World Test Championship title defence.

South Africa squads for Pakistan white-ball series:

T20Is: David Miller (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane and Lizaad Williams.

ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Sinethemba Qeshile.