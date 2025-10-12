John Cena celebrates 100th PLE win after beating AJ Styles with touching tributes

The collage of photos shows 17-time WWE Champion John Cena paying tribute to Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho after performing the Sister Abigail and Walls of Jericho at Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth on October 11, 2025. — WWE

PERTH: 17-time WWE Champion John Cena marked a historic milestone in his illustrious career by securing his 100th Premium Live Event (PLE) victory after defeating AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 on Saturday in a match filled with nostalgia, chaos, and heartfelt tributes.

The showdown between Cena and Styles was more than just a contest; it was a celebration of eras and the art of storytelling inside the squared circle.

From the opening bell, both superstars exchanged finishers, countered each other’s signature moves, and paid homage to WWE legends who shaped the business.

Cena delivered The Miz’s Skull Crushing Finale followed by Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail, igniting a powerful “firefly” tribute that illuminated the entire arena.





The atmosphere intensified as Cena performed a draping DDT, an RKO, and even locked in the Walls of Jericho, sending fans into a frenzy.









Commentator Wade Barrett summed up the spectacle perfectly, saying it was “like creating a character in a video game and just spamming everyone’s finisher for fun.”

Not to be outdone, Styles responded with tributes of his own, including an attempt at Shawn Michaels’ iconic Sweet Chin Music, which nearly earned him the victory. But Cena, in trademark fashion, kicked out at two, refusing to let his story end just yet.





As the bout reached its climax, Cena delivered a Tombstone Piledriver in tribute to The Undertaker before finishing Styles with one final Attitude Adjustment.





The referee’s three-count sealed the win, and the arena erupted as Cena stood tall, visibly emotional, soaking in the adoration of fans who knew they were witnessing the twilight of a legend.

With this victory, Cena became the first WWE superstar from the Ruthless Aggression Era to reach 100 PLE wins.

The Undertaker leads the all-time list with 107 wins, having competed across multiple eras since his 1990 debut until his 2020 retirement.

Cena, who made his WWE debut in 2002, became the face of the company by 2005. Triple H ranks third with 92 PLE wins, while Randy Orton, another star who emerged during the Ruthless Aggression Era, follows with 81.

Already holding the record for the most world championships in WWE history with 17, Cena has now added yet another milestone to his legendary résumé.

According to WWE, Cena will take a brief hiatus before returning on the November 10 episode of Raw in Boston.

He will make his final Raw appearance at Madison Square Garden on November 17, his last PLE appearance at Survivor Series on November 29, and will officially retire at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.