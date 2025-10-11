Valentin Vacherot stuns Novak Djokovic to reach Shanghai Masters final

Monaco's Valentin Vacherot celebrates winning his Shanghai Masters semi-final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai on October 11, 2025. — Reuters

SHANGHAI: Valentin Vacherot secured the biggest win of his career by defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday, which propelled him into the Shanghai Masters final.

The 26-year-old remained composed and determined throughout the match, sealing victory in just 1 hour and 42 minutes.

With this win, Vacherot becomes the lowest-ranked finalist in ATP masters 1000 history since 1990.

Vacherot won 78 per cent, 28 out of 36 points behind his first serve, on his way to the biggest triumph of his career against the World No.5 Djokovic.

After the match, Vacherot shared his experience of having Djokovic on the other side of the court, describing it as an unbelievable experience.

"To have Novak on the other side of the court was, first of all, an unbelievable experience for me," he said.

Earlier, the Monaco-born player had defeated 10th seed, Holger Rune, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 in the quarter-finals to become the second-lowest-ranked player to reach the last four of an ATP Masters event.

Then he swiftly dispatched an out-of-sorts Djokovic to book his place in the final.

Valentin Vacherot’s journey has been remarkable, considering he spent half of the season sidelined by injury.

“I didn’t even come as a qualifier, I came as an alternate, I wasn’t sure to even play the qualifier. Coming back from six months out is always not easy. You cannot just come back and win tournaments right and left. You’ve just got to fight your way through a little bit,” Vacherot said.

In the opening set, both players exchanged powerful groundstrokes, but Djokovic appeared to struggle physically.

The Serbian star received treatment on his lower back twice before eventually losing 3-6.

In the second set, however, the four-time Shanghai Masters champion showed renewed energy, but Vacherot remained composed from the baseline, offering little opportunity for Novak Djokovic to break through.

At 4-4, the Monaco player broke serve decisively and went on to close out the match.

After the defeat, Djokovic praised his opponent, saying, “You deserve it, you played unbelievable. Keep it going.”

Following the victory over Djokovic, Vacherot will now face either his cousin, the unseeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech or Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.