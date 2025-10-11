Afghanistan crush Bangladesh in second ODI to secure unassailable series lead

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (left) celebrates scoring a half-century during their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 11, 2025. — Afghanistan Cricket Board

ABU DHABI: Ibrahim Zadran’s anchoring 95-run knock, followed by Rashid Khan’s five-wicket haul, propelled Afghanistan to a commanding 81-run victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The victory meant Afghanistan clinched the series 2-0 with one match to spare, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan could accumulate 190 runs before being bowled out in 44.5 overs despite Zadran’s grit.

The opening batter waged a lone battle for Afghanistan, top-scoring with a gutsy 95 off 140 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six, until eventually falling victim to Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 44th over.



For his match-defining knock, Zadran was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and number 10 batter AM Ghazanfar were the other notable run-getters for Afghanistan, scoring 22 each.

Miraz was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, courtesy of his three wickets for just 42 runs in his overs, followed by Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain with two each, while Tanvir Islam struck once.

Chasing a modest 191-run target, Bangladesh’s batting unit was blown away by Rashid as it could yield 109 runs before being bowled out in 28.3 overs.

Middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with a 34-ball 24, followed by opener Saif Hassan with 22. Besides them, only Jaker Ali (18) and Nurul Hasan (15) could amass double figures.

Rashid was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, taking five wickets for just 17 runs in 8.3 overs. He was adequately supported by Azmatullah Omarzai, who bagged three, while Nangeyalia Kharote made one scalp.