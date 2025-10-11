WATCH: Roman Reigns uses cricket bat to attack Reed at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns (right) hits Bronson Reed with a cricket bat during their match at WWE's Crown Jewel at the RAC Arena in Perth on October 11, 2025. — WWE

PERTH: Former undisputed World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Roman Reigns hyped up cricket fans by unleashing a scathing attack on opponent Bronson Reed during their match at the promotion’s Premium Live Event (PLE), Crown Jewel, here on Saturday.

Reigns and Reed kicked off the show with a Street Fight match to settle their long-standing heated feud, which was intensified after their bout at the Clash in Paris, when the latter launched a brutal attack on The Tribal Chief.

Subsequently, Reigns had to be taken out in an ambulance. He returned weeks later to settle the score by setting up a match against Reed.

During the highly anticipated match, Reigns pulled several sporting objects from a bin at the timekeeper’s area, including a cricket bat, raising it high in the air to draw an enthusiastic reaction from the Perth fans.

Roman Reigns also picked up two rugby balls, throwing them towards Paul Heyman and Reed, respectively, before picking up the bat again and using it to hit his opponent in the abdomen.

To escape from Reigns’s fury, Reed crawled his way back into the ring, only for The Tribal Chief to hit him again in the gut.

Calling the action as one of the commentators, Wade Barrett, who is from England, mentioned renowned Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith.

“Reigns has become a batsman. It’s like Steve Smith is out here,” said Barrett when Reigns’ twin blow to Reed forced him to crawl into the ring.

Barrett further mentioned the upcoming Ashes series between Australia and England, scheduled to get underway on November 21, with the first Test to be played here at the Perth Stadium.