Namibia stun South Africa in one-off T20I

Namibia players celebrate a dismissal during their one-off T20I against South Africa at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on October 11, 2025. — Cricket Namibia

WINDHOEK: Ruben Trumpelmann’s economical bowling figures of 3/28, followed by Zane Green’s unbeaten cameo, led home side Namibia to a historic four-wicket victory over South Africa in the one-off T20I here at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Saturday.

In the first-ever meeting between the two African sides, South Africa captain Donovan Ferreira won the toss and opted to bat first – a decision which ultimately proved costly as his team’s batting unit could only yield 134/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

The visitors got off to a dismal start to their innings as wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock had a forgetful return to international cricket, falling victim to Gerhard Erasmus after managing just one off four deliveries.

The Proteas suffered another setback in the batting powerplay, when Trumpelmann got Reeza Hendricks caught at deep square leg, resulting in them slipping to 25/2 in 4.2 overs.

Following the early stutter, Rubin Hermann joined Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the middle and briefly stabilised the innings with a 30-run partnership before both perished in quick succession, leaving the Proteas reeling at 64/4 in 10.2 overs.

Walking out to bat at number five, Jason Smith then took the reins of South Africa’s batting charge with a cautious knock until Trumpelmann drew curtains on his resistance in the penultimate over.

He remained the top scorer for the touring side with a 30-ball 31, comprising two boundaries.

Trumpelmann led the bowling charge for the hosts with three wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs, followed by Max Heingo with two, while Erasmus, Ben Shikongo and JJ Smit chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 135-run target, the home side knocked the winning runs on the final delivery when Green smashed Andile Simelane for a four with the scores level.

The wicketkeeper batter remained the top-scorer for Namibia with an unbeaten 30 off 23 deliveries, studded with two fours and a six.

Besides him, skipper Erasmus (21), Malan Kruger (18) and Trumpelmann (11 not out) made vital contributions to Namibia’s pursuit.



For his all-round performance, Trumpelmann was adjudged the Player of the Match.

For South Africa, Nandre Burger and Simelane claimed two wickets each, while Gerald Coetzee and Bjorn Fortuin could bag one apiece.