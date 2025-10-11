Markram calls Pakistan’s spin challenge ‘completely fair’ ahead of Test series

Pakistan captain Shan Masood speaks at the pre-series press conference ahead of South Africa Tests at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 11, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: South Africa’s stand-in captain Aiden Markram emphasised that hosts Pakistan were within their rights to prepare spin-friendly pitches for their two-match Test series, scheduled to get underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

After a historic World Test Championship (WTC) title victory in June, the Proteas are set to kick off their campaign for the 2025-27 cycle with an away assignment against Pakistan, where spin bowling may be a driving force as the hosts are expected to stick with their strategy of curating rank-turners.

Markram, who will be leading the defending champions in the absence of injured captain Temba Bavuma on the tour, expressed readiness for the spin challenge but acknowledged that they are yet to be ‘heavily exposed’ to such conditions.

“Naturally, we’re looking forward to the challenges Pakistan will pose in terms of spin-friendly tracks, as we assume,” said Markram at the pre-series press conference.

“As a team not heavily exposed to these conditions, it’s going to be exciting and a great opportunity for us to get things right here. So we’re putting a lot of focus into that, and ultimately we want to string together five good days of cricket in the first Test.

“We expect the conditions to spin — we saw how things turned in the England series. Pakistan will obviously try to win, which is completely fair, and we look forward to that challenge.

“We’ll have another look at the wicket today and hopefully get a clearer picture before finalising everything for tomorrow.”

The Proteas will be without their regular captain, Temba Bavuma, who has been out of action since their ODI series against England last month and Markram, who stepped in for him, admitted their ‘leader’ will be missed.

“Of course, we’ll miss Temba a lot — he’s our leader, and there’s no need to even introduce him,” Markram stated.

The South Africa skipper then went on to call star batter Babar Azam’s wicket key to their success in the upcoming series, stating that their bowlers would try to work him out.

“He needs no introduction. Babar’s wicket will be a big one for us, and one of the bowlers will try to get him and work out,” Markram remarked.