Kylian Mbappe ruled out of France's World Cup qualifier against Iceland

France's Kylian Mbappe reacts against Azerbaijan in UEFA Qualifiers on October 10, 2025. — Reuters

France captain Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of Monday's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Iceland after sustaining a right ankle injury in a 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Saturday.



After scoring one goal and providing an assist, the 26-year-old forward suffered the injury in the 83rd minute of the match against Azerbaijan.

Mbappe's strike against Azerbaijan was his 53rd in 93 outings for his nation, as he nears Olivier Giroud's record of 57 goals.

Additionally, it was Mbappe's tenth straight goal for club and country, bringing his season total to 17. Mbappe has 14 goals in 10 games for Real Madrid this season.

According to media reports, after undergoing tests, Mbappe’s injury is not serious.

In an official statement, the FFF stated that Mbappe has spoken to Didier Deschamps, who confirmed that the captain has been released to join Real Madrid and will not be replaced.

"Upon the French delegation's return to Clairefontaine, the French team captain spoke with Didier Deschamps," FFF said in a statement.

"The national coach has confirmed his absence. Kylian Mbappé has been released to his club and will not be replaced."

It is pertinent to mention that Madrid's attacking midfielder, Franco Mastantuono, has also withdrawn from the Argentina national team after sustaining a muscle strain in training.

Mastantuono, the 18-year-old, suffered a strained injury during Madrid’s win against Villarreal on October 4.

The World Cup 2026 qualifying process is off to a brilliant start for France as they sit at the top of Group D with nine points from three games.