Masood relishes ‘opportunity’ to start WTC campaign against holders South Africa

Pakistan captain Shan Masood speaks at the pre-series press conference ahead of South Africa Tests at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 11, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Saturday termed taking on reigning champions South Africa in their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign opener a massive opportunity, stating it would uplift the team’s confidence.

The Green Shirts had a forgetful campaign during the previous WTC cycle as they finished at the bottom in the nine-team competition, managing just five victories in 14 matches, while South Africa went on to dethrone then-champions Australia to lift the prestigious mace.

After the WTC 2023-25, Pakistan eye another shot at the mace, but their campaign starts with a stiff challenge – a two-match home assignment against the defending champions, starting Sunday.

Addressing the pre-match press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium, the Pakistan captain was questioned about how the home side will bridge the gap with reigning champions.

In response, Masood stressed that the upcoming series against South Africa is a vital opportunity for resurgent Pakistan and drawing good results against them would uplift their confidence for the remainder of the WTC cycle.

“Look, it is a very good opportunity for us, we are starting our campaign against a winning team. So, it would be a measuring stick for us,” stated Masood.

“South Africa are the champions, so playing against them and by the will of Almighty Allah drawing good results against them would lift our confidence. So, there cannot be a better opportunity than this for the Pakistan team,” he added.

Notably, Pakistan have been relying on spin-friendly pitches at home since their come-from-behind victory over England last year, and the upcoming series in Lahore and Rawalpindi is likely to be played in similar conditions, and their captain Masood backed the strategy by arguing that taking 20 wickets in a game, rather than piling up mammoth totals, will be key to producing results.

"If both teams score 600 runs on a flat wicket, we will not benefit from it," Masood stated.

“Sometimes you sacrifice runs to create situations where 20 wickets are possible.”

The Pakistan captain then addressed concerns regarding the availability of right-arm spinner Sajid Khan, who has been suffering from viral fever, stating that they will make the final call on his selection after consulting with the doctors.

Shan Masood then went on to hint that Pakistan may make tweaks to their combination for the Test series opener in accordance with the conditions, including picking three spinners in the lineup.

“Looking at the pitch tomorrow, we could even go with three spinners and one fast bowler.”