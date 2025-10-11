Trophy for Pakistan-South Africa Test series unveiled

Pakistan captain Shan Masood (right) and South Africa's Aiden Markram pose with the trophy for their Test series at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on October 11, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The glittering trophy for the upcoming two-match Test series between hosts Pakistan and South Africa was unveiled here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Captains from both sides, Pakistan’s Shan Masood and South Africa’s Aiden Markram, unveiled the silverware while also participating in a photo shoot with the trophy.

VGOTEL Mobile Presents @BankAlfalahPAK Pakistan vs South Africa Test Series 2025 trophy unveiled at National Cricket Academy, Lahore 🏆✨



Hear from the captains ahead of the first Test 🇵🇰🇿🇦©️#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/a6WY9Za8S4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2025

The two skippers also visited the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Museum at the National Cricket Academy and observed the laurels exhibited there, including the iconic trophies for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1992, T20 World Cup 2009 and Champions Trophy 2017.

A trip through history 🏛️🏏



Pakistan captain Shan Masood and South Africa captain Aiden Markram explore the PCB Museum at the National Cricket Academy ✨#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/tjzDu3abLg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2025

It is pertinent to mention that the first Test will be held at Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when they lost 2-0 to the hosts.

Following the Tests, Pakistan and South Africa will compete in a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, with the first game in Rawalpindi and the remaining two at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 30 times in Test cricket, with Pakistan winning six matches, South Africa 17, and seven ending in draws.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.