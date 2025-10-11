Tuchel emphasises ‘quality, character’ in England’s World Cup squad selection

England manager Thomas Tuchel against Wales in International Friendly on October 9, 2025. — Reuters

England manager Thomas Tuchel expressed that he wants to select players who have exceptional quality and character, taking a step-by-step approach to build the team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Tuchel stressed that the doors are open for players, and the selection will be based on merit.

Tuchel’s squad for the matches against Wales and Latvia largely mirrored the team that secured wins over Andorra and Serbia in September, despite notable absences.

Key players Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were omitted, while captain Harry Kane, Reece James, and Noni Madueke were sidelined due to injury.

Nevertheless, England’s seamless performance, securing their eighth consecutive home win over Wales, highlighted the squad’s depth and readiness.

Speaking to the British media, Tuchel stressed that he focuses on the players in the camp as they have earned their place, adding that the door is open for other players if they have top quality and character.

"At the moment, it is only about the players who are in camp," Tuchel said.

"The competition is on. They deserve it also. And I am still absolutely convinced the guys who were in Serbia and against Andorra last camp deserve to be in this camp. This is where the focus has to be.

"The door is always open for ?anyone to jump in. (Against Wales) we had four changes from the match in Serbia. We were forced to do four changes but it was seamless, and ?everyone who started played with the same energy ... Happy that we can prove another point. Next camp is the next nomination,” Tuchel added.

"The nomination comes and then there is always an open door for top quality, top characters. We are in October now so we go step by step."