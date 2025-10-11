Asif Afridi to wait for debut as Sajid declared fit for first South Africa Test

Pakistan's Asif Afridi (centre) talks to spin bowling coach Abdur Rehman during their training session at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 9, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: 38-year-old spin bowling all-rounder Asif Afridi will have to wait further for his debut as first-choice spinner Sajid Khan has been declared fit for the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa, scheduled to get underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan team management had prepared to field the 38-year-old left-arm spinner alongside Noman Ali after Khan missed the team's practice sessions due to a viral fever.

However, the team management decided to play Khan in the first Test after he successfully passed his fitness test on Saturday, a day before the start of the first game at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The first Test, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, will mark the start of Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram unveiled the glittering trophy for the red-ball series at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The 38-year-old left-arm spinner has taken 198 wickets in 57 first-class matches at an average of 25.49. He will be partnered by the experienced Nauman Ali, aged 39, who has 83 wickets in 19 Tests at an average of 24.75.

In the fast-bowling department, Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to make his return to the Test side after a year. The left-arm pacer has 116 wickets in 31 Tests and will share the new ball with Hasan Ali, who has 80 wickets in 24 Tests and last played a Test in January 2024 against Australia in Sydney.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq, who last represented Pakistan in the longest format of the game in December 2023, is also expected to make a return to the playing XI.

South Africa are touring Pakistan for an all-format series.

The first Test is scheduled from October 12 to 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while the second Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Pakistan's likely playing XI for first Test

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.