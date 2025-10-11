Felix Agu undergoes successful surgery after syndesmosis

An undated picture of Nigeria midfielder Felix Agu. — Instagram/felixagu

Nigeria midfielder Felix Agu underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to treat a syndesmosis ligament injury, which he sustained last week during Werder Bremen’s 1-0 victory over St.Pauli.



The 26-year-old, Agu, was included in the Nigeria squad for the last round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin. With his quality, he was likely to start at left-back ahead of Brono Onyemaechi, but the injury ruled him out of contention.

According to a recent report, the injury will keep him out of action for several months, which means he is likely to miss the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

However, Agu's exact return date remains uncertain, as Werder Bremen has not confirmed how long he will be sidelined. However, typically, this type of injury takes three to six months to fully recover.

Before his setback, Agu formalised his international switch after being cleared by FIFA, following two appearances for Germany’s U21 team in 2019.

He made his Super Eagles debut during the Unity Cup in London, playing 83 minutes in the final as Nigeria drew 2–2 with Jamaica before winning on penalties.

Agu's career highlights include winning the 3. Liga title with VfL Osnabruck, making his Bundesliga debut for Werder Bremen, scoring his first league goal and providing his first assist , and earning two under-21 caps for Germany.

He is also remembered for his performance in Werder Bremen's 4-0 win over M'gladbach, where he made a crucial defensive contribution.

It is also important to note that Agu has a history of injury setbacks, so the club will not want to rush his recovery.

Additionally, the Bundesliga will go on a one-month break in the second week of December. This means Agu would have no competitive games to play, even if he returns in December.