MLB: Seattle Mariners edge past Detroit Tigers to qualify for ALCS

Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) hits a walk off single against the Detroit Tigers during the fifteenth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park on Oct 10, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Seattle Mariners edged Detroit Tigers with a 3-2 victory in the Major League Baseball (MLB) Game 5 of the American League Division Series (ALCS) here at T-Mobile Park on Friday, thanks to Jorge Polanco’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 15th inning.



Following the victory, the Mariners will play the Toronto Blue Jays in their first AL Championship Series since 2001.

Reflecting on his team’s high-stakes victory, Polanco remarked that his team has the potential to fight in any circumstance, adding that they never give up and today was his day.

“We never give up. We just keep fighting. It doesn’t matter how many innings we play,” Polanco said.

“We just stay ready and wait for the moment. It’s going to come. It was my time.”

After Randy Arozarena was struck by a pitch, Crawford singled to start the inning and advanced to third on a throwing error. Polanco finished it with a 3-2 line shot into right field off Tommy Kahnle following a deliberate walk to Julio Rodriguez.

Luis Castillo pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the victory.

Kerry Carpenter's two-run homer in the sixth gave Detroit a 2-1 lead, but Leo Rivas' RBI single in the eighth gave the Mariners the lead. In a clutch pinch-hit appearance, Rivas, who was celebrating his 28th birthday, came off the bench and delivered.

With 13 strikeouts in six innings and a postseason record of seven straight, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was outstanding. Before being pulled in the sixth inning, George Kirby pitched five scoreless innings for Seattle.