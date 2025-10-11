Chisora makes knockout prediction for Usyk, Itauma fight

This collage of photos shows undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Moses Itauma. — Instagram

Derek Chisora has made a knockout prediction for Oleksandr Usyk vs Moses Itauma fight.

Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

However, Chisora, who has fought Usyk and was beaten by the Ukrainian with the scores of 117-112, 115-113, 115-113, has expressed his thoughts on the fight between Itauma and the world heavyweight champion.

Speaking to The Sun Sport, ‘Del Boy’ said that the young British boxing sensation should not step in with Usyk in a bout.

“You know what, he shouldn’t take the fight with Usyk. Don’t believe the hype of if you win it you’ll be amazing, no, we’re building something great here, so if we’re building something great we should not try to cash cow and say we want him to do this now,” Chisora said.

He added that we should let Itauma learn the game and should not rush him against Usyk.

“Let him learn the game and do it the right way so we can focus on him winning everything the right way in his time. We don’t want to rush him and say OK, you’ve knocked out 35 fighters who can’t fight. No,” he added.

Ultimately, he termed Oleksandr Usyk as the greatest athlete of our generation and stated that the Ukrainian will likely outdo Itauma if they were to fight.

“The greatest athlete of our generation, the GOAT, Oleksandr Usyk will blow him away, I love Moses but I don’t think he will beat Usyk, no, never,” Chisora concluded.

Usyk has a record of 24-0 with 15 knockouts and fought Daniel Dubois in his last bout, in which he knocked him out in the fifth round of their rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19, becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

The Ukrainian has also become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).