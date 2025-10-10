Cormier says Pereira picked ‘hardest fight’ by calling out Jones over Aspinall

An undated photo of UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. — Instagram/alexpoatanpereira

Daniel Cormier has said that Alex Pereira has chosen the wrong fight by calling out Jon Jones over Tom Aspinall.

Pereira knocked out Magomed Ankalaev in the first round to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 320 on October 04.

When Pereira and Ankalaev rematched at the T-Mobile Arena, the 38-year-old, who had lost the title to the Russian by unanimous decision in March, wasted no time in pursuing his opponent, charging forward from the first bell.

After one minute and twenty seconds of the first round, referee Herb Dean had to step in and end the fight because Pereira's tremendous right hand had injured his opponent, and when Ankalaev tried to grapple, the Brazilian followed him to the ground, punishing him with blows to the head and body.

After achieving a status that has not been achieved by anyone since Jon Jones in 2018 by regaining the light heavyweight title, Pereira is looking to move up to the heavyweight division and is eying a superfight with ‘Bones’.

Instead of aiming for a fight against the Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane clash winner, the Brazilian wants a White House superfight with Jones.

However, Daniel Cormier believes that Pereira has chosen the wrong man to fight; instead, it would be easy for him to target Tom Aspinall.

“Tom Aspinall is a very difficult matchup for anyone,” Cormier said.

“(But) the Jon Jones fight for Pereira, of all the other four (options), is the most difficult fight for Pereira. It speaks to the kind of man that Alex is.

“Alex called out the hardest fight possible. It also shows where we are in today’s world of mixed martial arts. Like with Conor McGregor, people are almost valuing the fight over the belt.

“Right now, it would be very easy for Alex to go, ‘I want to fight Tom Aspinall.'”