WATCH: Kamran, Rohail celebrate birthdays amid training for South Africa Tests

Pakistan cricketers Rohail Nazir (left) and Kamran Ghulam cut the cake at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 10, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers Rohail Nazir and Kamran Ghulam on Friday celebrated their respective birthdays on the sidelines of their training session for the two-match home Test series against South Africa.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official social media handles, Rohail and Kamran were seen cutting the cake, while their teammates applauded and congratulated the duo on their birthdays.

They were also presented with flower bouquets by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema on behalf of the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

It is pertinent to mention that the first Test will be held at Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when they lost 2-0 to the hosts.

Following the Tests, Pakistan and South Africa will compete in a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, with the first game in Rawalpindi and the remaining two at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 30 times in Test cricket, with Pakistan winning six matches, South Africa 17, and seven ending in draws.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (C), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.