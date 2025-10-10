Stephanie Vaquer hails WWE Crown Jewel title match opponent

An undated photo of WWE superstar Stephanie Vaquer. — Instagram/stephanie.vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer acknowledged WWE Crown Jewel title match opponent Tiffany Stratton’s reign but stressed she is a ‘more amazing’ champion.

Women's World Champion Vaquer will take on WWE Women's Champion Stratton at the WWE Crown Jewel at Perth Premium Live Event.

In an interview before the match, Vaquer reflected on the opportunities she's had so far and her thoughts about Stratton.

"I respect her. She's amazing, she's good, she's athletic, she's had a really good reign. But [while] she's amazing, I'm more amazing," Vaquer said.

"She's [an] amazing champion [but] I'm [a] more amazing champion. And I will show her who I am."

Vaquer added that the upcoming match is very important to her due to the sacrifices she has had to make for many years.

"I will be the next Crown Jewel Champion," she boldly proclaimed.

Moreover, Vaquer reflected on her match against IYO SKY and said that the last few months have been incredible for her.

She said that this is her dream and expressed delight at the upcoming opportunity. She also described SKY as one of the best wrestlers on the planet.

"For me, this is my dream, and I really enjoy – I'm so happy right now," she said.

She further stated that her dad has seen every sacrifice she made to reach the place she is currently at.

"This is the dream of my life, and my dad, he saw every sacrifice for [a] long time," Vaquer concluded.