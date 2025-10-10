Women’s World Cup: New Zealand crush Bangladesh to register first victory

New Zealand's Jess Kerr (centre) celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 10, 2025. — ICC

GUWAHATI: Half-centuries from captain Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday, followed by a collective bowling effort, led New Zealand to a crushing 100-run victory over Bangladesh in the 11th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Opting to bat first, the White Ferns registered a formidable total of 227/9 on the board in their set of 50 overs, courtesy of an anchoring fourth-wicket partnership between Devine and Halliday.

New Zealand got off to a shaky start to their innings as experienced opener Suzie Bates’ run-out and Rabeya Khan’s twin strike had them reeling at 38/3 in 11 overs.

Following the early debacle, Halliday joined skipper Devine in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to force a remarkable turnaround.

They added an important 112 runs for the fourth wicket until Halliday fell victim to Fahima Khatun in the 39th over. She remained the top-scorer with 69 off 104 deliveries, studded with five fours and a six.

Devine was then involved in a brief 29-run partnership with Maddy Green (25) until eventually being bowled by Nishita Akter Nishi in the 44th over, scoring 63 off 85 deliveries, laced with two sixes and as many fours.

Rabeya Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for just 30 runs in 10 overs, while Fahima Khatun, Nishita Akter Nishi, Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Bangladesh’s batting unit was folded on a meagre 127 in 39.5 overs despite Fahima’s resistance.

The all-rounder top-scored with a gutsy 34 off 80 deliveries, while Nahida (17) and Rabeya (25) were the other to amass double figures against a ruthless New Zealand bowling attack.

Lea Tahuhu and Jes Kerr jointly led New Zealand’s bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Rosemary Mair with two, while Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson chipped in with one apiece.

The 100-run victory lifted New Zealand to the fifth position in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 standings, replacing Bangladesh due to superior net run rate, as both teams have two points after three matches.