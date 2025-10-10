New Zealand’s Halliday achieves major landmark during Bangladesh clash

New Zealand's Brooke Halliday celebrates scoring a half-century during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 10, 2025. — ICC

GUWAHATI: New Zealand’s middle-order batter Brooke Halliday on Friday amassed a massive milestone during their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh, underway here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Halliday, who scored an anchoring half-century in the ongoing fixture, completed a thousand runs in Women’s ODIs, becoming just the 19th New Zealand batter to amass the milestone.

Experienced all-rounder Suzie Bates leads the list of most runs by a New Zealand batter in Women’s ODIs, with 5925 runs at a remarkable average of 39.23, while Halliday is in 19th position, having made 1012 in 43 innings at 28.11.

Notably, the all-rounder went on to top-score for the White Ferns, scoring 69 off 104 deliveries with the help of five fours and a six.

Halliday was also involved in a 112-run partnership for the fourth wicket with skipper Sophie Devine, which eventually led New Zealand to a fighting total of 227/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Besides the duo, experienced opener Suzie Bates and middle-order batter Maddy Green made notable contributions to New Zealand’s total, scoring 29 and 25, respectively.

For Bangladesh, Rabeya Khan led the way with three wickets, while Fahima Khatun, Nishita Akter Nishi, Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, Bangladesh were in a precarious position while chasing the 228-run target as they had been reduced to 116/8 in 37 overs, with Fahima battling out in the middle with a gutsy knock.