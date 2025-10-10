Mike Tyson reveals reason behind not fighting at UFC

Boxer Mike Tyson attends a news conference ahead of a sanctioned professional fight against Jake Paul, which is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 20, 2024. — Reuters

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson on Thursday revealed that he would never have been interested in fighting in the UFC, even if the company’s peak coincided with his prime.

The 59-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history, and he was once proclaimed as the ‘baddest man on the planet’.

His legacy has become more complicated in recent years as ‘Iron Mike’ continues to fight, including a controversial bout against Jake Paul in November 2024.

In an interview, Tyson revealed the real reason behind why he never considered switching to mixed martial arts.

According to him, the financial rewards for fighting in the UFC were far too small compared to what boxing offered during his prime.

Tyson shared his thoughts on UFC’s biggest stars, claiming the company couldn’t afford to pay him what he deserved.

“Five of the biggest UFC fighters combined couldn’t match my pay, I want to be the biggest fighter, the biggest purse, I want all that stuff. When Mike Tyson fights, he shuts everything down,” Tyson said.

While elite stars like Conor McGregor boast massive net worths, estimated at around $200 million, Tyson’s career earnings far exceeded those figures.

Tyson signed an eight-fight, $27 million deal with Home Box Office (HBO) in 1987, which is worth roughly $80 million in today’s money.

At his peak, Tyson’s net worth exceeded $430 million, and that was two decades ago.

However, his most recent outing against Jake Paul in December 2024 reportedly earned him around $20 million.

Boxing has long been known for offering more lucrative paydays to its biggest stars compared to MMA. Tyson’s prime never aligned with the UFC’s rise to mainstream popularity.

He became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1986 and the first to unify the WBC, WBA and IBF titles simultaneously in 1987.

Tyson also made a brief foray into professional wrestling, appearing as the special enforcer for the main event of Wrestle Mania.