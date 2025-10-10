Yashasvi Jaiswal equals Graeme Smith’s long-standing Test record

This collage of pictures shows India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (left) and former South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith. — AFP

DELHI: India’s rising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday equalled legendary South Africa batter Graeme Smith’s record of scoring the most Test centuries as an opener before turning 24.

Jaiswal achieved the milestone on the opening day of India’s second Test against West Indies here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as he brought up his seventh Test ton.

His monumental knock helped him draw level with Smith, who set the record of scoring the most Test centuries (seven) as an opener before turning 24 in 2004.

Notably, Jaiswal took just 48 innings to amass the milestone, two fewer than that of Smith. The duo jointly leads the elusive list, further featuring batting greats like England’s Sir Alastair Cook and Len Hutton.

Most Test centuries by an opener aged 23 or younger

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) – Seven in 48 innings Graeme Smith (South Africa) – Seven in 50 innings Len Hutton (England) – Five in 21 innings Alastair Cook (England) – Five in 54 innings

For the unversed, Jaiswal managed to convert his seventh Test century into a big knock, having scored an unbeaten 173 at the end of day’s play, which made him second only to batting great Don Bradman on the list of most 150-plus scores in Tests before turning 24.

Bradman leads the elite list with eight 150-plus scores, with Jaiswal in second with five.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal’s monumental knock, coupled with Sai Sudharsan’s half-century, helped India finish the opening day of the second Test against West Indies at 318/2.

The left-handed opener will resume India’s batting expedition on the subsequent day, alongside captain Shubman Gill.

Yashasvi Jaiswal remained India’s top-scorer with an unbeaten 173 off 253 deliveries, studded with 22 fours, while Gill made 20 not out from 68 balls with the help of three boundaries.