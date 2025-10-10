Alergia's Riyad Mahrez to retire after FIFA World Cup 2026

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez in action with Sweden's Yasin Ayari Christine Olsson in International Friendly on June 10, 2025. — Reuters

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez on Friday announced that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his final tournament after leading the African side to their fifth mega event appearance.



In Algeria's 3-0 victory against Somalia in the penultimate round of African qualification, the 34-year-old winger scored once and provided two assists, guaranteeing top spot in Group G and a trip to the finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico the following year.

Following their high-stakes victory, Mehraz announced that he would be making his last international appearance in the upcoming World Cup, adding that he is not Ronaldo, who is still going strong at the age of 40.

"This will be my last World Cup. I'm not Ronaldo (40)," Mahrez said.

"I'll give everything I have to represent Algeria in the best possible way."

Mahrez, who turns 35 in February, has made 106 appearances for his country and scored 33 goals. The team "dominated from start to finish," and the attention now turns to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mahrez also expressed his gratitude to his teammates, coach, and fans for their continued support.

"I thank God for this important win," he said.

"I'm happy to have helped with two assists, but the most important thing is that we've officially qualified."

After qualifying for the World Cup in 1982, 1986, 2010, and 2014, Algeria has now made it to the global event five times.

Their finest achievement occurred in Brazil in 2014, when they made it to the round of 16 for the first time before losing in extra time to eventual champions Germany.