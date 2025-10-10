Gilgeous-Alexander helps Thunder edge past Hornets in preseason clash

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander smiles during warm ups before a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Oct 9, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with 16 points to lead Oklahoma City Thunder to a hard-fought 122-116 preseason victory over the Charlotte Hornets here at the Paycom Center on Thursday, improving their record to 2-1.



In a well-rounded team effort, the Thunder demonstrated their offensive depth, with several players scoring ten or more points.

Gilgeous-Alexander set the tone early in the game with his signature drives and mid-range accuracy, and led the charge with 16 points, five assists, and a rebound in just 20 minutes of play.

Veteran guard Alex Caruso contributed 11 points and two assists, while Isaiah Joe, who came off the bench, provided a spark with 19 points on effective shooting.

Aaron Wiggins, who displayed flexibility on both sides of the court, scored 13 points and had six rebounds.

In the first quarter, the Thunder outscored the Hornets 31–21, taking an early lead. Although Charlotte made a comeback in the second half, Thunder's bench depth ultimately proved to be the difference.

With six points, eight rebounds, and ten assists, rookie guard Cason Wallace maintained his promising play by efficiently leading the offence for prolonged stretches of time.

Despite Charlotte's late comeback, the Thunder were able to hold onto the lead thanks to crucial baskets from Ousmane Dieng and Malevy Leons.

Despite being down 0–2 in preseason play, the Hornets showed determination in the second half thanks to better ball movement and perimeter shooting.

For the unversed, the Oklahoma City Thunder will formally kick off their upcoming season against Houston Rockets in the curtain raiser on October 22.