Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 173* gives India early dominance in second West Indies Test

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates scoring a century during the first day of their first Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 10, 2025. — AFP

DELHI: Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten century put India in control on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

India captain Shubman Gill’s decision to bat first paid dividends as the home side finished day one at 318/2 with Jaiswal and him, unbeaten at the crease.

The hosts got off to a contrasting start to their innings as their last match centurion KL Rahul was dismissed by Jomel Warrican in the 18th over. The right-handed opener made 38 off 54 deliveries with the help of five fours and a six.

Following the setback, Sai Sudharsan joined Jaiswal in the middle, and the duo dominated the West Indies bowling attack to put India in a commanding position.

Jaiswal and Sudharsan helped India breach the 250-run barrier by putting together 193 runs for the second wicket before Warrican struck again, dismissing the latter in the final session.

Sudharsan remained a notable run-getter for the home side with an anchoring 87 off 165 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries.

Following his dismissal, skipper Gill and mainstay Jaiswal ensured to retain India’s stronghold by registering an unbeaten 67-run partnership for the third wicket. The pair will resume the home side’s first innings on the second day as they aim to pile up a mammoth total.

Jaiswal remained India’s top-scorer with an unbeaten 173 off 253 deliveries, studded with 22 fours, while Gill made 20 not out from 68 balls with the help of three boundaries.

Warrican picked up both the Indian wickets to fall on the opening day as the rest remained wicketless.