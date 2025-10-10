Harry Brook sees Pat Cummins’ injury as potential advantage ahead of Ashes 2025

The collage of photos shows England's Test captain Harry Brook (left) and Australia's Pat Cummins. - AFP

England Test vice-captain Harry Brook has suggested that Australia’s pace spearhead Pat Cummins’ fitness concerns could work in England’s favour as the Ashes 2025 approaches.

Cummins is racing against time to be fit for the first Test, with reports indicating he could miss part or all of the series due to a lower-back stress injury sustained earlier this year.

Australia’s head coach, Andrew McDonald, recently noted that Cummins would need at least “four to four-and-a-half weeks” of bowling in the nets to be fully prepared—a period that has yet to begin.

Speaking ahead of England’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, Brook praised Cummins’ skill and pace, while acknowledging that his potential absence could provide England with an edge.

“Obviously, he is an amazing bowler and has been for many years; he bowls at high pace with great skill,” Brook said at the Professional Cricketers’ Association Awards on Thursday. “If he’s out for the first game, from what we’ve seen in the reports, hopefully that plays into our hands.”

Despite this, Brook emphasised Australia’s strong bowling depth, warning that replacements could still pose a significant threat.

“They have a hell of a lot of good, quick bowlers out there. Guys who can come into the side and, when their tails are up, they can plough through teams. So we can’t take anybody lightly,” he added.

Brook also expressed confidence in Ben Stokes, predicting the all-rounder will feature in all five Tests despite past fitness concerns.

“It’s an honour to have any leadership role, but it’s not something I’m biting at the bit to do. I see Stokesy playing all five Tests, honestly. I think he’ll power through even if he has a little niggle. Everybody knows his character and the way he just cracks on—that’s how this team is built now,” Brook said.

He also touched on Stokes’ tendency to bowl long spells and revealed that the captain has instructed the team to communicate with him if needed.

“Because he wants to bowl long spells, that can sometimes be to his detriment. But he told us last year, if he gets into that position again, just go and have a word with him,” Brook explained.

It is pertinent to mention that the blockbuster Ashes will get underway in Perth on November 21, followed by a day-night Test in Brisbane.

The third Test is scheduled to be played in Adelaide, while the remaining two fixtures will be hosted by Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.