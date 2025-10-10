AJ Styles gives update on WWE retirement

AJ Styles makes his entrance during Monday Night RAW at American Airlines Center on October 6, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. - WWE

PERTH: Former WWE champion AJ Styles has given fans a major update on his in-ring future ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 event.

During today’s Crown Jewel Kickoff in Perth, Styles was asked by Michael Cole about his previous comments to Tokyo Sports regarding his retirement. The 46-year-old confirmed that he plans to retire in 2026.

“I’m getting old, folks. If I could find the fountain of youth, I’d wrestle forever. But the fear of embarrassing myself is getting closer,” Styles said.

“There comes a time in a man’s life when he has to take care of business, and once that’s done, it’s time to focus on family. I need to spend more time with mine. Wrestling gives you an amazing career, and the idea is to retire one day. In 2026, that’s exactly what I’ll do,” he added.





Styles’ WWE contract reportedly expires in February 2026, but he has hinted at a possible appearance at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next April.

Tomorrow, he will face the 17-time Champion John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel in what is expected to be their final match against each other.

Since making his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble as the #3 entrant, Styles has made a phenomenal impact.

He is a two-time WWE Champion, with his second reign lasting 371 days, a three-time United States Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion after defeating Daniel Bryan in 2020, and a Raw Tag Team Champion alongside Omos at WrestleMania 37.

Recognised as a WWE Grand Slam Champion, Styles has earned numerous accolades, including the 2016 Slammy Award for Superstar of the Year and being ranked #1 in the PWI 500 twice (2010 and 2016).

Known as “The Phenomenal One,” he is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of his generation, with his Boneyard Match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 standing out as one of WWE’s most creative and memorable bouts.