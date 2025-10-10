Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal’s highest England scorer

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their third goal against Wales in an International friendly at Wembley Stadium in London on October 9, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka says he is ‘starting to feel good’, after recovering from a hamstring injury and marking his international comeback with a goal for England on Saturday.

The 24-year-old winger missed the last England camp in September due to injury, but returned to the squad, scoring the Three Lions’ third goal in the 3-0 friendly win over Wales on Thursday.

His strike extended his fine form, making it three goals in his last three appearances for the club and country.

Saka had previously scored his 12th international goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying match against North Macedonia. This milestone not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also cemented his growing importance for both Arsenal and England.

His latest record-breaking effort came in the 36th minute at Wembley, where he netted 13 goals, becoming Arsenal’s highest scorer for the men’s national team and surpassing Cliff Bastin’s long-standing record of 12.

Before his setback, Saka had enjoyed a brilliant 2022-23 Premier League campaign, contributing 24 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

However, his hamstring problem forced him to miss England’s March and September fixtures, halting his problem temporarily.

Now, after months of recovery, Saka has made a strong return to the international stage, reminding fans of his brilliance.

Speaking after the match, he said that he has suffered a lot due to injury, but he is starting to feel good again.

"I started this season by picking up an injury, which kind of killed me a bit but I’m starting to feel good again,I’m still not at my sharpest but I’m starting to feel good again and I’ve scored in the last three games so I’m happy,” he stated.

Saka added that he aims to bring his club form to the national team and continue improving his performances.

"I want to take the way I perform with Arsenal to England, perform better in games, and be more effective," Saka added.

"I was really gutted that I had to miss the last camp. Coming back into the camp and getting the opportunity to score is a amazing moment.”